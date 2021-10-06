Apartment complex fire ruled arson

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says an apartment complex fire that happened Saturday night in the 100 block of 12th Street in the Altizer area is suspicious.

Investigators on Wednesday ruled the fire as arson.

People had been living there at the time, but the property owner said they were able to escape without injuries.

As for neighbors in the area, like Judith Knipp who watched flames consume the complex from her front porch, she says the incident was much too close for comfort.

“I wouldn’t want something like that to happen to me. It scares me to death,” Knipp said.

With more ‘what-if’ thoughts compared to comfort, the main priority is making sure her loved ones are kept safe.

“My grandchildren, my daughter, that’s all I have right now,” Knipp said.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-3473.

There is also a reward of up to $5,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest.

