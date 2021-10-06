Advertisement

Body found in trunk of vehicle, victim’s husband charged

A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.(Emily Bennett/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 10/6/21

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is underway in Wayne County, and one person is in custody in connection with the case.

It happened at a home along Centerville Road in the Prichard area.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, they found the body of Marcella Herald, 69, around noon Wednesday in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle.

The sheriff’s department says Herald hasn’t been seen since September 11, 2021.

Family members filed a missing persons report Tuesday, the sheriff says.

Herald’s husband, Donald, has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a human body.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is underway in Wayne County, and one person is in custody in connection with the case.

It happened at a home along Centerville Road in the Prichard area.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson tells WSAZ the department was investigating a missing persons case.

When deputies arrived at the home with a search warrant, they found one person dead.

Deputies say one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

No names have been released.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its leaders Monday night in a mass resignation,...
Mayor, several village leaders resign
A woman died in an early morning house fire in Jefferson, West Virginia.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
Rusty Nelson died in the crash. His wife Savannah has lost her leg, among other injuries.
Family needs help after UTV crash kills father and leaves mother critically hurt
A fourth employee is now under investigation after school officials say they were involved in...
Fourth employee at Middle School accused of abuse in special needs classroom

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-3473.
Apartment complex fire ruled arson
New safety equipment coming to Yeager Airport
New safety equipment coming to Yeager Airport
Some big money is taking flight at Yeager Airport in Charleston. Officials say they've received...
New safety equipment coming to Yeager Airport
Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams turned 98 on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Celebration held in honor of Woody Williams’ 98th birthday
THE COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM IS LOSING ITS ACCREDITATION FROM THE ASSOCIATION OF ZOO AND...
Columbus Zoo loses accreditation