Body found in trunk of vehicle, victim’s husband charged

UPDATE 10/6/21

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is underway in Wayne County, and one person is in custody in connection with the case.

It happened at a home along Centerville Road in the Prichard area.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, they found the body of Marcella Herald, 69, around noon Wednesday in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle.

The sheriff’s department says Herald hasn’t been seen since September 11, 2021.

Family members filed a missing persons report Tuesday, the sheriff says.

Herald’s husband, Donald, has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a human body.

