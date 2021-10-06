Celebration held in honor of Woody Williams’ 98th birthday

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A local hero celebrated a major milestone a few days ago.

Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams turned 98 on Saturday, Oct. 2. Williams, who’s from Cabell County, received the Medal of Honor for his heroic service as a marine during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Bombshells Burgers & BBQ on Wednesday hosted a celebration for him and a group of friends, all who gathered to celebrate the hero’s birthday.

Pat O’Riley even made a whole trailer dedicated to Williams and his distinguished service. We caught up with Woody as he was leaving the party.

“To have all these folks take their time and come help me celebrate my 98th birthday is very emotional, and certainly I am so deeply appreciative of them doing that,” Williams said. “We had a big cake, of course, and good food. Bare Arms produces the food, and it is outstanding.”

