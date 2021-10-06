Advertisement

Columbus Zoo loses accreditation

THE COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM IS LOSING ITS ACCREDITATION FROM THE ASSOCIATION OF ZOO AND AQUARIUMS(NBC News)
By NBC News
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC NEWS) One of the most famous zoos in the world has lost its accreditation.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is losing its accreditation from the Association of Zoo and Aquariums, an honor the zoo has held for more than 40-years.

The AZA Commission evaluates zoos in areas of operations and animal welfare.

This news follows a year of scandals at the zoo that included the CEO and CFO each resigning amid allegations they misused zoo property for personal profit and where they allowed family members to live in zoo owned houses.

The zoo announced in a statement it will appeal the decision.

