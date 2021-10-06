Advertisement

Contract awarded to transform former Sears building into career center/tech school

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A sizable contract was approved Tuesday at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting, allowing work to begin inside the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall.

The contract was awarded to E.P. Leach and Sons. It’s worth $683,000 and paid for through bond monies.

The old Sears building will eventually be the new home of the Career and Technical Education Center. To help allow the center extra room to breathe and grow, the new location is more than twice the size of the current career center.

Officials tell us the demolition work is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks. The demolition will remove most of the interior walls and flooring so the site can be prepped for the first stages of construction.

The hope is to have the building open in two to three school years. The building has most recently been used by the county health department to host vaccine clinics.

