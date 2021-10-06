Customers flock to new Sonic location
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – After a long wait, the Sonic restaurant is finally open in Ashland.
It opened Tuesday near the intersection of Winchester Avenue and 13th Street.
Sonic drive-in fans lined up to grab burgers, fries, shakes – along with every drink flavor combination imaginable.
The restaurant is the second location to open in the Tri-State in just a matter of weeks. Another Sonic location recently opened along U.S. 60 in Huntington, near Walmart in the old Bojangles location.
