Advertisement

Customers flock to new Sonic location

Customers flock to new Sonic location in Ashland
Customers flock to new Sonic location in Ashland
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – After a long wait, the Sonic restaurant is finally open in Ashland.

It opened Tuesday near the intersection of Winchester Avenue and 13th Street.

Sonic drive-in fans lined up to grab burgers, fries, shakes – along with every drink flavor combination imaginable.

The restaurant is the second location to open in the Tri-State in just a matter of weeks. Another Sonic location recently opened along U.S. 60 in Huntington, near Walmart in the old Bojangles location.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its leaders Monday night in a mass resignation,...
Mayor, several village leaders resign
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday along Eck Court.
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting; name released
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor

Latest News

James Matthew Woods, 38, of Allen, Kentucky, faces drug trafficking and possession charges, as...
Man arrested on drug charges
A parent says she's been unable to get answers after hearing about an overdose on school...
Mother takes safety concerns to Lincoln County school board
Ohio heads into peak time for deer-related crashes
Ohio heads into peak time for deer-related crashes
West Virginia Kids Count honors Champions of Children
West Virginia Kids Count honors Champions of Children