Dancing through Oz with Studio 301

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Studio 301 is excited to be organizing their first major production of “Dancing Through Oz: The Story of the Wizard of Oz.”

This production will combine ballet, baton, acrobatics, jazz, contemporary, and more to completely retell the famous Wizard of Oz story on stage!

Dancers in this show are ages 3-18 and learn in a professional yet caring and accepting environment at Studio 301.

You can purchase your tickets TODAY! Visit studio301dance.com to purchase your tickets before they run out!

