Death investigation underway in Wayne County, one person in custody

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now underway in Wayne County and one person is in custody in connection to the case.

It happened at a home along Centerville Road in the Prichard area.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson tells WSAZ the department was investigating a missing persons case.

When deputies arrived at the home with a search warrant, they found one person dead.

Deputies say one person is in custody in connection to the incident.

No names have been released.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.