Death investigation underway in Wayne County, one person in custody

A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.(Emily Bennett/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now underway in Wayne County and one person is in custody in connection to the case.

It happened at a home along Centerville Road in the Prichard area.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson tells WSAZ the department was investigating a missing persons case.

When deputies arrived at the home with a search warrant, they found one person dead.

Deputies say one person is in custody in connection to the incident.

No names have been released.

