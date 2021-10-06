Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges

James Matthew Woods, 38, of Allen, Kentucky, faces drug trafficking and possession charges, as...
James Matthew Woods, 38, of Allen, Kentucky, faces drug trafficking and possession charges, as well as third-degree assault of a police officer and fleeing or evading police.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man faces drug charges after investigators seized heroin and fentanyl from a home in Allen, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

James Matthew Woods, 38, of Allen, faces drug trafficking and possession charges, as well as third-degree assault of a police officer and fleeing or evading police.

Investigators say a text tip led them to a home along state Route 1428 where they found drugs, along with digital scales and other paraphernalia.

Woods also had been wanted on six outstanding warrants, deputies say.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its leaders Monday night in a mass resignation,...
Mayor, several village leaders resign
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday along Eck Court.
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting; name released
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor

Latest News

A parent says she's been unable to get answers after hearing about an overdose on school...
Mother takes safety concerns to Lincoln County school board
Customers flock to new Sonic location in Ashland
Customers flock to new Sonic location
Ohio heads into peak time for deer-related crashes
Ohio heads into peak time for deer-related crashes
West Virginia Kids Count honors Champions of Children
West Virginia Kids Count honors Champions of Children