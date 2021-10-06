Mother takes safety concerns to Lincoln County school board

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Susie Buchholz says she’s worried for the safety of her 10th grade daughter while she’s at Lincoln County High School.

“I want my child to be able to come here and have a safe education,” she said.

Parents heard from their kids last week about a student overdosing on school property.

Buchholz says she’s been unable to get answers as to what drugs might have been used on school grounds.

“I feel as a parent, we have the right to know,” she said.

At Tuesday night’s Lincoln County school board meeting, board member Steve Priestley told Buchholz they’re unable to talk about the issue because of privacy laws.

“Does that mean that no one is looking at it?” Priestley said. “No, that doesn’t mean that at all. It just means that we can’t divulge things about individual students.”

Buchholz and other parents say fighting has become a recurring problem at the school.

Superintendent Jeff Kelley says he’s been contacted by five people with concerns about fighting.

During the board meeting, he said students have to take a more active role in reporting issues to staff.

“If they are seeing things, they have a responsibility to report it, period,” Kelley said, “whether it’s something as simple as a dress code violation, or they think there is going to be a fight, or vaping, anything like that, our students have a responsibility to tell an adult, and we have kids that are not doing that.”

Kelley says they have a game plan to address the issues moving forward.

“I think things will get better,” he said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”

