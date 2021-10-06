Advertisement

New safety equipment coming to Yeager Airport

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Oct. 6, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some big money is taking flight at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Officials say they’ve received a grant, allowing them to invest in additional safety measures. They are being paid for with a $195,000 grant from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division.

When everything is in place, officials say they will be the first airport in West Virginia to have a gunshot detection system.

In 2019, the airport’s police department held an active shooter drill. After taking what’s called an “after-action report,” officers realized they would benefit from having one.

“With this system, it’s really going to increase not only our passengers’ and tenants’ level of safety, it’s going to improve our response and ability to stop the threat,” said Yeager Airport Police Chief Eric Johnson.

Johnson said the system will provide immediate video surveillance in an area where a gunshot is detected. Then the system can notify police and staff members, allowing response times to be quicker. They can even combine the system with loudspeakers, so passengers can get to a safe spot.

The airport is also upgrading its camera coverage in the passenger terminal areas.

“Effectively, we can follow an active shooter completely through the airport uninterrupted,” Johnson said.

Officials says they are also adding a mindshare console to their radio communications, enhancing their communications with first responders, should something happen at the airport.

“Typically in a large-scale event such as an active shooter communication, it’s often the first place to break down,” Johnson said.

These new safety features will be at the airport within the next couple of months.

