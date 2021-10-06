Advertisement

Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at Timberview High School.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Wednesday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn’t not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

A reunification center was set up for students and their families, police said.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its leaders Monday night in a mass resignation,...
Mayor, several village leaders resign
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
A woman died in an early morning house fire in Jefferson, West Virginia.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
Rusty Nelson died in the crash. His wife Savannah has lost her leg, among other injuries.
Family needs help after UTV crash kills father and leaves mother critically hurt
A fourth employee is now under investigation after school officials say they were involved in...
Fourth employee at Middle School accused of abuse in special needs classroom

Latest News

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results
The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new ads where unvaccinated COVID-19...
Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads
Four former guards at the Boyd County Detention Center are accused in the 2018 death of inmate...
Trial begins for former guard accused in inmate’s death
Mark Anthony Winchell.
Surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover officer posing as a minor