Trial begins for former guard accused in inmate’s death

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A trial is now under way against a former guard accused in an inmate’s death.

Brad Roberts is the first former guard to stand trial. Four former guards at the Boyd County Detention Center are accused in the 2018 death of inmate Michael Moore, 40.

Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley says the former guards are accused of intentionally causing torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment to a person who is physically or mentally helpless.

Brad Roberts’ trial began Monday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Roberts faces one count of first-degree manslaughter and 16 counts of first-degree criminal abuse.

Each count carries a 5 to 10 a year prison sentence.

The alleged abuse was captured on security footage inside the jail.

Investigators say Moore was found unresponsive at the jail hours after he was brought in.

One month later, five guards were indicted for manslaughter in Moore’s death.

The fifth guard that was charged took a plea to wanton endangerment.

Testimony is expected to begin Wednesday morning.

