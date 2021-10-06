Advertisement

US to increase at-home coronavirus rapid tests

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is on pace to have about 200 million at-home COVID-19 rapid tests available per month beginning in December, about four times more than earlier this year.

The White House says the supply boost is the result of a new $1 billion federal investment, on top of the $2 billion committed to increasing the availability of the convenient diagnostic tests in September. It’s also due to the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of a new test from ACON labs this week.

More than 18 months into the pandemic, the U.S. trails other nations in supplies of at-home tests, which are widely used overseas as part of regular testing programs to catch asymptomatic infections. While less accurate than PCR tests, at-home kits are cheaper and faster, allowing for serial screening of schoolchildren, long-term care residents and office workers.

The White House says it is also working to double the number of local pharmacies offering free coronavirus testing to 20,000 in the coming weeks to improve access to testing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its leaders Monday night in a mass resignation,...
Mayor, several village leaders resign
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
A woman died in an early morning house fire in Jefferson, West Virginia.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
Rusty Nelson died in the crash. His wife Savannah has lost her leg, among other injuries.
Family needs help after UTV crash kills father and leaves mother critically hurt
A fourth employee is now under investigation after school officials say they were involved in...
Fourth employee at Middle School accused of abuse in special needs classroom

Latest News

National Fire Prevention Month
National Fire Prevention Month
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
Remote Working: How to get a promotion from home
Remote Working: How to get a promotion from home
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Grow your own school and community garden
Grow your own school and community garden