West Virginia Senate prepares for redistricting ahead of special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Senators from West Virginia met Wednesday afternoon to review new congressional and Senate maps for the redistricting process.

Senators now have 24 different congressional maps to consider in addition to the six congressional maps that are currently being reviewed by the House of Delegates. The Senate Redistricting Committee also released its first five Senate district map drafts on Wednesday.

There are so many maps being proposed that senators voted on Wednesday to throw out a new map after they realized it was an exact replica of a map that had already been submitted.

Proposed Senatorial District Maps

A majority of Wednesday’s meeting was filled with lawmakers asking questions of their legal council about the constitutional requirements around drawing districts. At one point, Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Trump (R - Morgan) even grabbed a law book and looked through it page by page to find the section that defined how “compact” a district has to be.

Lawmakers also discussed if they would prefer to divide the state North-South or East-West to create the two congressional districts.

Sen. Glenn Jeffries (D - Putnam), Sen. Eric Tarr (R - Putnam) and Sen. Mike Woelfel (D - Cabell) spent time discussing maps that allow Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties to remain in the same congressional district.

First West Virginia redistricting maps released

This process is completed every 10 years after the census, but a lot more is changing this time with the loss of a West Virginia congressman and shifting populations.

Lawmakers said a special session will be called for early next week to finalize the new voting maps. Both the House and Senate will have to pass official maps for Gov. Jim Justice to sign into law ahead of November election filing guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.