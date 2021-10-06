W.Va. COVID-19 | 65 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 6, 2021, there are currently 11,331 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 65 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,839 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 57-year old male from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Wyoming County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 63-year old male from Marion County, a 57-year old male from Hampshire County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 66-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Summers County, a 41-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Mercer County, a 58-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, a 67-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Wood County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Marshall County, a 66-year old male from McDowell County, a 72-year old male from Marion County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, a 69-year old male from Boone County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Preston County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 46-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Hampshire County, a 73-year old female from Grant County, a 70-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 44-year old female from Marion County, a 46-year old female from Preston County, a 64-year old male from Hampshire County, an 81-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 96-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Lewis County, an 83-year old female from Wayne County, a 68-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, and a 70-year old female from Monongalia County.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 247,806 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state.

3,602 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

22 counties are color-coded as red on the County Alert System map.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

890 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital Wednesday. 260 have been admitted to the ICU and 181 are on ventilators.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

232,636 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (76), Berkeley (747), Boone (192), Braxton (86), Brooke (82), Cabell (605), Calhoun (23), Clay (38), Doddridge (92), Fayette (280), Gilmer (40), Grant (102), Greenbrier (185), Hampshire (78), Hancock (164), Hardy (82), Harrison (685), Jackson (191), Jefferson (237), Kanawha (992), Lewis (141), Lincoln (148), Logan (230), Marion (526), Marshall (196), Mason (173), McDowell (182), Mercer (442), Mineral (189), Mingo (166), Monongalia (286), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (195), Ohio (142), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (29), Preston (290), Putnam (419), Raleigh (386), Randolph (88), Ritchie (89), Roane (136), Summers (53), Taylor (93), Tucker (36), Tyler (56), Upshur (160), Wayne (327), Webster (62), Wetzel (128), Wirt (41), Wood (633), Wyoming (132). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

