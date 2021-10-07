Advertisement

18 more COVID deaths reported in part of southeast Ohio

Eighteen more deaths connected with COVID-19 are reported in Scioto County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Eighteen more deaths connected with COVID-19 are reported in Scioto County.

County and Portsmouth City Health Department officials made that announcement Thursday, saying the deaths go back to early September. They involve people ranging from age 36 to their 80s. The latest victim passed away Sept. 30.

Health officials say the latest deaths bring the countywide death toll to 139 people since the pandemic started.

Also on Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 37 new COVID cases in Scioto County. There have been 11,080 cases total.

Health officials say the community transmission in the county remains high. As of Thursday, about 41% of the county’s residents had been fully vaccinated.

