Accident shuts down I-64 westbound lanes in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident in the westbound lanes of I-64 has shut down a portion of I-64 Thursday morning.

The accident happened near the 16 mile marker, between the Barboursville and Merritts Creek Road exits.

Both westbound lanes are shut down at this time.

No word if anyone was injured during the crash.

No other information has been released.

