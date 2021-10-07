HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This weekend on Friday, October 8 – Sunday, October 10, Bob Evans Restaurants will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their annual Bob Evans Farm Festival, which is held outdoors at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio – the birthplace of the brand—which is just a short drive away.

This family-friendly event includes farm fresh food (including fall favorites and Bob Evans classics), free onsite camping, live entertainment and activities for the whole family, fireworks on Saturday and more!

Tickets are available at the gate. More information can be found at: https://www.bobevans.com/farm-festival.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.