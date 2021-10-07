COVID-19 W.Va. | 27 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 7, 2021, there are currently 11,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 27 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,866 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old female from Hancock County, a 62-year old male from Taylor County, a 65-year old male from Preston County, a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 37-year old female from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Preston County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old male from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 44-year old female from Summers County, a 91-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Lewis County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 49-year old female from Nicholas County, a 39-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from McDowell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Randolph County, and an 83-year old male from Mercer County.

There have been 249,331 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of West Virginia since the start of the pandemic, with an additional 1,525 added to the total Thursday.

There are 3,602 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta.

23 counties are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map.

Right now, data shows that 870 West Virginians are in the hospital battling COVID-19 complications, 255 have been admitted to the ICU and 176 COVID positive patients are on ventilators.

233,836 people have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (64), Berkeley (769), Boone (184), Braxton (88), Brooke (83), Cabell (612), Calhoun (25), Clay (45), Doddridge (96), Fayette (287), Gilmer (56), Grant (104), Greenbrier (173), Hampshire (85), Hancock (168), Hardy (91), Harrison (728), Jackson (202), Jefferson (243), Kanawha (1,029), Lewis (153), Lincoln (155), Logan (212), Marion (538), Marshall (201), Mason (172), McDowell (199), Mercer (426), Mineral (211), Mingo (152), Monongalia (288), Monroe (57), Morgan (76), Nicholas (195), Ohio (148), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (30), Preston (300), Putnam (432), Raleigh (398), Randolph (98), Ritchie (92), Roane (138), Summers (42), Taylor (102), Tucker (44), Tyler (61), Upshur (164), Wayne (316), Webster (71), Wetzel (130), Wirt (40), Wood (642), Wyoming (158). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

