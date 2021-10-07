Advertisement

Divided court upholds death sentence for man who killed 4

Arron Lawson in Lawrence County Court on November 3, 2017. (FILE)
Arron Lawson in Lawrence County Court on November 3, 2017. (FILE)(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WSAZ) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man who killed four relatives including an 8-year-old boy.

Court records show death row inmate Arron Lawson fatally shot his adult cousin, her son, her mother and her stepfather.

The high court said Thursday that the slayings of multiple people including a child outweighed Lawson’s significant mental health issues and other factors raised in his defense.

A dissenting justice said the 27-year-old Lawson could appeal based on a new state law prohibiting the execution of people who were severely mentally ill at the time of their crime.

