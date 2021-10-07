Divided court upholds death sentence for man who killed 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WSAZ) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man who killed four relatives including an 8-year-old boy.

Court records show death row inmate Arron Lawson fatally shot his adult cousin, her son, her mother and her stepfather.

The high court said Thursday that the slayings of multiple people including a child outweighed Lawson’s significant mental health issues and other factors raised in his defense.

A dissenting justice said the 27-year-old Lawson could appeal based on a new state law prohibiting the execution of people who were severely mentally ill at the time of their crime.

