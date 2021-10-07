Advertisement

Father of Franklin Furnace shooting victim shares his grief

By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKILIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) - On a dreary Thursday afternoon, Bobby Cremeans looked at old photos of his son. He said they’re all he has left. His son, Charles “Chucky” Cremeans, died of a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Franklin Furnace.

“It’s like it’s not even in the world or something. I don’t know how you would explain it.” Cremeans said.

He clutches old photos to find a sense of normalcy, while reflecting on the good times he had with his son. He fixated on a picture of Chucky working on his car years ago. At that time, Chucky was just a young boy with a dream of owning his own shop -- a dream that came true not long ago when he opened Chuck’s Auto Repair Shop in Ironton.

“It shocked me,” Cremeans said. “He called and said, ‘Dad I finally got where I wanted!’ and he showed me the big sign and I said, ‘well you finally got to the top!’ ”

Following a life cut too short, Bobby wants to know how it happened and who might be responsible.

“Who pulled the trigger? I mean, I know somebody had to do it,” Cremeans said.

While Bobby prepares to bury his son, he asks the community to allow the investigation to play out before speculating as to what might have happened.

Police have arrested Tracie Darby on charges of obstruction of official business and tampering with evidence. She is currently held at the Scioto County Jail without bond.

