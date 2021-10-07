Gov. Justice tells Charleston Mayor to ‘clean up her own house’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a press briefing regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called out the Mayor of Charleston, Amy Shuler Goodwin, and a recent letter she sent requesting a special session to address substance abuse, homelessness and mental health issues in West Virginia.

“It sounds just great doesn’t it? It sounds just absolutely wonderful that the Mayor of Charleston is doing such a marvelous job, that she just comes up with these marvelous ideas,” said Gov. Justice during his virtual briefing Thursday. “Now, make no mistake, what this is all really about. It is nothing expect a political move to cover up her deficiencies.”

Gov. Justice said Thursday that according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the homeless rate is decreasing in West Virginia.

The governor went on to say, “Just maybe except in her hometown. In her town she’s supposed to be running. I mean for God sakes of living. If Amy Goodwin wants to do something, why doesn’t she do something in Charleston? Why are we having to walk down the streets and see tragedy all over the place? Homeless people sitting on the sidewalks and whatever and over the place, needles everywhere, even in our playgrounds. I mean why should we be doing that. Why in the world should we be doing that?”

Gov. Justice stated Thursday the City of Charleston was given $57 million in CARES Act Emergency Relief funding.

“What on God’s earth is she spending the money on?” said Gov. Justice. “What’s she spending the money on?”

Gov. Justice also read a portion of the letter in which Mayor Shuler-Goodwin suggested replicating certain policies in place in Charleston across the state.

The governor followed by saying, “Well, why on god’s earth would we want to do that? Do we want to replicate Charleston all across the state of West Virginia? Are you kidding me? Are you totally kidding me? Even the homeless people are out in front of my house. Right here at the mansion.”

“If you could just see the mess that’s going on right here and to think that somebody would go out with some political move and absolutely go out and absolutely try to bash all of West Virginia for the grandstanding to get her name in the paper. Do it Amy. Good job. Good job.”

Gov. Justice concluded his comments about the call for a special session by saying he would agree to the request if Mayor Shuler-Goodwin could “get the legislature to go along with” the idea.

“Amy, baby, just listen if you can get the legislature to go along with the special session to discuss these bills. I’ll absolutely do it. But, If she really wants to fix things, the first thing she should do is call a special session of her own city council to clean up West Virginia.”

“If she’s sitting on $60 million, why in the world doesn’t she clean up her own house?”

Mayor Shuler-Goodwin will be speaking with WSAZ regarding Gov. Justice’s comments.

This is a developing story.

