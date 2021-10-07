Advertisement

It’s time to fill out the 2022-2023 FAFSA

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s time for West Virginia students and families to fill out and submit the 2022–23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

April Jordan from Federal Student Aid shares the importance of the form and how you can get step by step help as you complete the prompts.

Completing the form provides students with an opportunity to receive more than $115 billion in federal student grants, loans, and work-study funds. Some colleges, private organization, and states, like West Virginia, use FAFSA information to determine their financial aid, and funds often are limited. That’s why it is important to complete the form as soon as possible.

Visit fafsa.gov or download the myStudentAid mobile app today to get started. Follow the U.S. Department of Education office of Federal Student Aid on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more information.

To participate with the financial aid bootcamp click here.

