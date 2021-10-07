Man confesses to killing wife, placing body in trunk of vehicle

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man admitted to killing his wife during a fight and hiding the body for weeks in the trunk of a vehicle on his property.

A missing persons report on October 5 is what led deputies to 635 Centerville Road in Prichard, West Virginia.

Family members told deputies they had not heard from Marcella Herald since September 11 and were worried about her safety.

Deputies arrived at the home along Centerville Road on Wednesday, October 6 and detected a foul odor.

A search warrant was obtained shortly after, officials say.

Nothing was located during a search of the home, but deputies say when leaving the home, they detected that foul odor again and determined it was coming from a vehicle parked behind the residence.

Deputies say they found what appeared to be a badly decomposed body in a brown in color bag in the back of the trunk.

The State Police Crime Scene Unit, Sheriff and Captain with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department were called to secure the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, Donald Herald was located at a relative’s home along Rice Avenue.

At that time, Donald was arrested and taken to the sheriff’s department.

During an interview with deputies, Donald confessed to getting physical with his wife, Marcella, during an argument over an affair.

He told deputies he doesn’t remember much about the fight, just that he hit Marcella behind her rib cage with his fist and then woke up in the kitchen floor and Marcella was not breathing.

During the interview, he told deputies that he ‘panicked’ and placed Marcella’s body in the ‘bar room’ of the home and left the body there for about a day. He then told deputies he placed Marcella’s body inside a camouflaged sleeping bag and put the bag inside of the trunk of the vehicle parked in the back of the residence.

Donald told officials the fight occurred a few weeks ago.

Donald Herald is facing first degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

