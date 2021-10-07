Mother charged with child abuse after 3-year-old overdoses

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother is facing charges Thursday after her young child suffered an overdose and had to be given narcan.

According to the Pikeville Police Department, Miranda Lynn Garrett took her 3-year-old daughter to the ER after the child started puking on the porch of a home of Julius Avenue in Pikeville.

The mother told officials at the hospital, at first she believed the toddler had eaten too much candy, but on the way to the hospital she saw her begin to nod off. Garrett told officials that at that moment, she knew her daughter was intoxicated.

The medical staff told officials the child overdosed on suspected drugs. The 3-year-old also had to be given narcan, the Pikeville Police Department reports.

The child was given a drug test and the drug panel showed a positive reading for buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, acute pain and chronic pain.

Garrett is facing charges of wanton endangerment and criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

While transporting Garrett to the Pike County Detention Center, officers say Garrett said several times, “It was her fault, once she saw what she (her daughter) tested positive for. She knew it was on her, nobody else.”

The toddler spent Sunday night in the hospital for observation and is now with child protective services.

