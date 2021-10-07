Advertisement

One direction of I-64 shut down after early morning crash

An early morning accident has westbound I-64 commuters at a standstill near the Dunbar/ South Charleston bridge.
An early morning accident has westbound I-64 commuters at a standstill near the Dunbar/ South Charleston bridge.(Chaelesse Delpleche)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KAWNAHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning crash closed one direction of I-64 Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m.

A tractor trailer was involved in the crash. The trailer is on its side, but the truck stayed upright.

All westbound lanes of I-64 were closed as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

It’s unclear when the westbound lane of I-64 will be back open.

