One person dead, another detained after shooting Thursday afternoon

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a shooting in Williamson Thursday afternoon, according to the Williamson Police Department.

The call came in around 2 p.m. for a shooting along U.S. 119 Northbound.

Police tell WSAZ they believe there was an argument between two drivers, in two separate vehicles, while they were traveling along U.S. 119. Police say the argument escalated and resulted in a shooting.

At this point, police have the alleged shooter detained.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williamson PD, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, WVSP and Williamson FD are all on scene.

The Northbound lanes of U.S. 119 are shut down at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

