Pair faces charges in drug bust

Two people face charges in connection with a drug bust at a home in the Westmoreland area of...
Two people face charges in connection with a drug bust at a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people face charges in connection with a drug bust at a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Wednesday.

The sheriff said a search at the home along Piedmont Road turned up about 654 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of heroin, digital scales and $7,295 cash.

Shandelle Martin is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Thompson said the other suspect, Robert Roberts, was already in jail and charged with shooting three Michigan men in an investigation by the State Police.

