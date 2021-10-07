Advertisement

Semi-tropical or tropical paradise? Take your pick

Warm wave rolls on
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another 80-degree day under our belts as the month known for the first frost this year is quickly becoming the month known for abnormal warmth. Mind you 80s in October as far from earth-shattering! Still with the prospects of perhaps another 2 weeks of this weather, dare I say the pattern heading to the second half of the month will remain uncommonly warm.

Meanwhile spokes of showers will continue to spiral around the matador low pressure in the Mississippi Valley. Get under a downpour then prep for a thorough washing. In between these scattered showers there will be plenty of dry hours with even some sun,

Events at a glance relying on good weather this weekend include the Bob Evans farm fest DOWN ON THE FARM at the Homestead where it all began, the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg and of course homecoming for the Herd and the Joan.

