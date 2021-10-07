Advertisement

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail at midday Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries.

Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
THE COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM IS LOSING ITS ACCREDITATION FROM THE ASSOCIATION OF ZOO AND...
Columbus Zoo loses accreditation
3 men convicted in woman’s death cleared by new DNA
An early morning accident has westbound I-64 commuters at a standstill near the Dunbar/ South...
One direction of I-64 shut down after early morning crash

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen FedEx truck rides on two wheels before crashing into a building
Eighteen more deaths connected with COVID-19 are reported in Scioto County.
18 more COVID deaths reported in part of southeast Ohio