Vendors grateful for return of Pumpkin Festival

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From pumpkin rolls to pumpkin cheesecake, everything pumpkin will be on display at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, which gets underway at 9 a.m. Thursday in Milton.

The festival is moving forward despite a recent surge of COVID-19 cases that led to cancellations of other popular annual events.

Festival President Cindy Hinkle says last year’s cancellation caused a big financial hit for many, as the Pumpkin Park, which draws more than 40,000 people each October, sat empty in 2020.

“It was almost like a death in the family last year,” she said. “We were all crushed we didn’t have a festival.”

ChiliFest was scheduled for last Saturday and the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade for last Monday, but both were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, Hinkle says they feel they can hold their festival safely.

“We feel safe in moving forward because we are mainly outdoors in the fresh air, and the government has not mandated we close or any masks,” she said, “and we feel we’re doing everything on our end to prevent the spread, and we’re asking that our customers do the same.”

Wednesday evening, vendors were finishing setting up getting ready for the gates to open to the public.

“Our vendors are happy to be back,” Hinkle said. “They needed this.”

She says several usual vendors, including Blenko Glass, have chosen not to participate this year.

A statement from Blenko says their policy has been to err on the side of caution, and they made this decision to keep its employees safe.

Kathy Cremeans of Kinwood Candles is ecstatic the festival is returning.

“We just work hard all year long to prepare for this,” Cremeans said. “We’re extremely excited. One of the biggest things we look forward to every year is being able to see our customers face to face that we ship to all over. It’s a joy to see all the faces.”

Fudge vendor Tina Evans is also grateful not to be sitting at home this October.

“We did not work at all anywhere last year,” Evans said. “It was a hard year, and we’re all glad to be back.”

The festival runs through Sunday.

