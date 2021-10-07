Advertisement

WVAW takes over town’s water system

West Virginia American Water is now officially supplying water to nearly 400 customers in the town of Cedar Grove.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water is now officially supplying water to nearly 400 customers in the town of Cedar Grove.

The company paid the town $350,000 to buy the rights to the water system.

Officials say the sale was necessary because the system was old and there were frequent water main breaks. Under the agreement, West Virginia American Water will make the needed investments in repairing the system, so customers should see work to make improvements starting soon.

While the monthly bill will be going up gradually, customers will receive packets in the mail containing information to help those on fixed or low incomes.

West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton said a short-term goal is to reduce water loss in the community.

“We’re going to try and get that down to a reasonable number,” Burton said of water loss, which has been above 65%. “You know, we’ve been, we worked with the town of East Bank recently in their system, as well, and were able to get water loss down below 30% there.”

