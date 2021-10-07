Youth practice field vandalized

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Reckless driving has left behind tire tracks and loose dirt throughout Twelvepole Valley Athletic Park. The field sits at the end of Bridge Street in Wayne County.

Wayne Mayor Danny Grace says the divots from the multiple tire tracks are a safety hazard.

“They [kids] run, they practice on that field. You can trip over it, you can twist an ankle on it,” Grace said.

With safety as the number one priority, there are more questions than answers as to why someone would do this.

“Why would they see the need to destroy property? It gets aggravating,” Grace said.

The mayor says it’s aggravating, because of the amount of work volunteers put into the field -- all to make it presentable and safe.

“I mean, it’s not a widespread thing here, but when it happens we don’t condone it. We wanna take care of it,” Grace said.

