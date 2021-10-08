Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland senior living facility just outside of Washington, D.C., and one suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police tweeted.

Police initially said they were searching for any additional victims or suspects and people should shelter in place, but they later tweeted that one male suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community. Before the arrest, a nearby school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police asked concerned relatives of residents to gather at a nearby firehouse.

The Gateway Village website describes the apartment complex about a half-mile (.8 km) east of the District of Columbia as an “affordable rental community for seniors age 62+” with studio and one-bedroom units.

The shooter prepared to surrender even before police arrived, a fellow resident identified only as Donald told WUSA TV. He said the shooter is his friend.

“I know what set him off -- the way they treat the seniors in Gateway Village!” Donald said.

Messages left by phone and email with the senior facility and its staff weren’t immediately returned.

“I saw him after the shooting. He had come up to his place. When I stuck my head out after the fire alarm, he was laying prostrate on the floor, arms spread out and the weapon put six feet in front of him,” Donald said.

“He told me to tell the police that he was no threat, that he was ready and waiting for them. He knew he was going away. He told me that. I called the police to get them on the phone, to tell them what was going on,” added Donald.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Governor Jim Justice holds a virtual briefing Thursday.
Gov. Justice tells Charleston Mayor to ‘clean up her own house’
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Man confesses to killing wife, placing body in trunk of vehicle
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Battling your demons: hoarders clean house
Battling your demons: hoarders clean house
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern...
Afghan mosque blast kills at least 25, challenges Taliban
Staying on your feet this fall
Staying on your feet this fall