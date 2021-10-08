Arrest made in Elliott County cold case

ELLIOT COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made in a cold case involving an ambush-style murder.

Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead, detectives and the Elliott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office worked together to obtain and serve an arrest warrant on Brian Flannery, 57, of Tick Ridge Fork in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Flannery was arrested in connection to the 2015 murder of Kelly Glover, 49, of Olive Hill.

Glover was shot in the head and found lying near his gravel truck on a back road in rural Elliott County.

Flannery is charged with first degree murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police say more arrests are expected.

