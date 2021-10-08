Advertisement

Arrest made in Elliott County cold case

Flannery was arrested in connection with the 2015 ambush style murder of Kelly Glover, 49 years...
Flannery was arrested in connection with the 2015 ambush style murder of Kelly Glover, 49 years of age from Olive Hill.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELLIOT COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made in a cold case involving an ambush-style murder.

Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead, detectives and the Elliott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office worked together to obtain and serve an arrest warrant on Brian Flannery, 57, of Tick Ridge Fork in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Flannery was arrested in connection to the 2015 murder of Kelly Glover, 49, of Olive Hill.

Glover was shot in the head and found lying near his gravel truck on a back road in rural Elliott County.

Flannery is charged with first degree murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police say more arrests are expected.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>>

Two years later: family searching for answers in unsolved murder

Family Offering $5,000 Reward for Information in Homicide of Loved One in Eastern Ky.

