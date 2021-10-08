Ashland police investigating string of break-ins

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Police Department is investigating several break-ins at stores throughout the city -- all within a few weeks.

Police could not confirm if they are connected.

One of the break-ins happened around 2 a.m. Sept 29 at the Marathon Gas station on 29th Street.

“They were acting like professionals just break in, go get their stuff, and back out in no time,” said owner Taj Sarder.

Sardar has surveillance video of two people breaking through the glass of the front door with a hammer and jumping over the counter, stealing vapes.

“They were in and out within 20 seconds and they stole a lot of vapes, costing me a lot of money,” said Sarder.

He said police arrived on the scene after the break-in and told him to call 911 if he learned anything new.

“I finally got some proof of who done it,” Sarder said. “After I posted the incident on Facebook yesterday, I got a call from that officer last night after I posted this.”

Police also confirmed break-ins have happened at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on 29th Street and at Fatcat Smokes. They say some are burglaries, and some just caused damage.

Chief Todd Kelley says police are looking into suspect information and are going through evidence and are looking to prosecute.

The manager at Fatcat Smokes told WSAZ the suspects in the first break-in about a month ago were caught, but police are still searching for the person who broke through the front door.

Sardar says he just wants the suspects caught to protect his business so he can provide for his family.

“I’m not trying to make anyone look bad. I just wanted to help get this solved and put a stop to what’s been happening in this community. All these businesses having break-ins, it’s not a good image for Ashland,” he said.

