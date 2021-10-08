Advertisement

Corona Calculus, vaccine durability with Tony

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As the global pandemic rolls on, every week brings new successes and heartbreaking setbacks including loss of life.

Along the way, Tony Cavalier has made it his mission to tackle the science and math behind the outbreak in a factual way.

Today, Tony is back at it with a focus on the durability of the life saving vaccines that are so important in this world-wide battle.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Governor Jim Justice holds a virtual briefing Thursday.
Gov. Justice tells Charleston Mayor to ‘clean up her own house’
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Man confesses to killing wife, placing body in trunk of vehicle
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action

Latest News

WV DHHR data 10/8/2021 https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 70 additional deaths reported
Battling your demons: hoarders clean house
Battling your demons: hoarders clean house
Staying on your feet this fall
Staying on your feet this fall
Lobster at The Olive Tree Cafe
Lobster at The Olive Tree Café