COVID-19 W.Va. | 70 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 8, 2021, there are currently 11,926 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 70 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,935* deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wirt County, a 74-year old male from Mingo County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 71-year old male from Mingo County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old male from Webster County, a 66-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, a 43-year old female from Jackson County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Mingo County, a 74-year old female from Tucker County, a 48-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Logan County, a 61-year old female from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Boone County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 47-year old male from Doddridge County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Webster County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, a 51-year old male from Marshall County, a 102-year old female from Jefferson County, a 71-year old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Boone County, and a 67-year old female from Logan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 72-year old male from Pleasants County, a 77-year old male from Pleasants County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 93-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Putnam County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old male from Marion County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Wyoming County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Wyoming County, a 52-year old male from McDowell County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Pleasants County, and a 68-year old male from Preston County. These deaths range from October 2020 through September 2021.

1,469 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, increasing the total number of cases since the started of the pandemic to 250,800.

There are 3,825 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta.

21 counties are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map.

Currently, there are 839 West Virginians in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 238 are in the ICU and 157 are on ventilators.

So far, 234,938 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent of that population is fully vaccinated.

28,815 additional doses have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (796), Boone (192), Braxton (81), Brooke (90), Cabell (605), Calhoun (25), Clay (44), Doddridge (97), Fayette (288), Gilmer (51), Grant (109), Greenbrier (184), Hampshire (97), Hancock (176), Hardy (96), Harrison (771), Jackson (217), Jefferson (258), Kanawha (1,073), Lewis (166), Lincoln (158), Logan (176), Marion (578), Marshall (198), Mason (179), McDowell (213), Mercer (428), Mineral (177), Mingo (151), Monongalia (286), Monroe (63), Morgan (94), Nicholas (198), Ohio (166), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (39), Preston (311), Putnam (445), Raleigh (394), Randolph (108), Ritchie (83), Roane (136), Summers (35), Taylor (101), Tucker (46), Tyler (59), Upshur (168), Wayne (322), Webster (70), Wetzel (140), Wirt (39), Wood (652), Wyoming (175). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

