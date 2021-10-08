Advertisement

Crews fight structure fire in Putnam County

Crews fight a fire along Kelly Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Crews fight a fire along Kelly Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from several fire departments are on the scene Friday afternoon of a structure fire in the 5200 block of Kelly Road in Cross Lanes, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

No injuries are reported. The call came in around 3 p.m.

Flames were showing when crews arrived at the scene.

Other details, including the cause, are unknown at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

