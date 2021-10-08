Crews fight structure fire in Putnam County

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from several fire departments are on the scene Friday afternoon of a structure fire in the 5200 block of Kelly Road in Cross Lanes, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

No injuries are reported. The call came in around 3 p.m.

Flames were showing when crews arrived at the scene.

Other details, including the cause, are unknown at this time.

