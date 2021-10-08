Fairland preps for Portsmouth

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons are looking to keep the momentum going in 2021 as they host the Portsmouth Trojans on Friday night. They are hoping for a big crowd as they are calling for a ‘white out” where their side of the stadium will be dressed in white t-shirts like at Penn State home games. The Dragons are 5-1 while Portsmouth is an impressive 6-1.

WSAZ Sports stopped by Fairland’s practice on Thursday afternoon and talked with head coach Melvin Cunningham.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.