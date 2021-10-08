Advertisement

Fairland preps for Portsmouth

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons are looking to keep the momentum going in 2021 as they host the Portsmouth Trojans on Friday night. They are hoping for a big crowd as they are calling for a ‘white out” where their side of the stadium will be dressed in white t-shirts like at Penn State home games. The Dragons are 5-1 while Portsmouth is an impressive 6-1.

WSAZ Sports stopped by Fairland’s practice on Thursday afternoon and talked with head coach Melvin Cunningham.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
One person has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Man dead in road rage incident; tractor-trailer driver arrested
THE COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM IS LOSING ITS ACCREDITATION FROM THE ASSOCIATION OF ZOO AND...
Columbus Zoo loses accreditation
3 men convicted in woman’s death cleared by new DNA

Latest News

Dragons to host Trojans Friday night.
fairland preps
Greenville Christian outscored Oak Grove 14-0 in the fourth quarter Friday night to take a...
Kentucky High School football rankings are released
Marshall shuts out Monarchs
Herd with another soccer shut-out
UK RANKED
UK RANKED