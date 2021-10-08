Family of 22-year-old killed in double homicide asks for justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a scene that changed a family forever. Steven Stewart is Kytiana “Ky” Belcher’s step dad, having raised her since she was 9 years old.

“Kytiana was not a violent person. She was a good person, well-liked. She was giving, so it is a real shock that she got shot like that in cold blood,” Stewart said. “This is like far from something I would think would ever happen to Ky.”

Stewart said he knew something was not right when police knocked on his door early Friday morning to tell him Kytiana’s partner Bria White was found shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side.

“We kind of wondered where Ky was we tried to chase her down and call her. We didn’t hear from her,” Stewart said.

Stewart said they kept calling, but she never answered. Then the unimaginable happened; police reached out again with news no family wants to hear.

Investigators say Kytiana was found just blocks from her house, also shot and killed.

“It’s going be hard. I am going to miss her. I don’t understand why this happened to her. This is her mom, and it’s hard on both of us, very hard,” Stewart said.

“What would you want people to know about your daughter?” WSAZ asked.

“She’s my daughter, and I love her. That’s all I got to say,” said Kytiana’s mom, Keisha.

Steven said family was very important to Kytiana. She loved her cousins, and she was her mom’s only daughter.

“I’m at a loss for words. As you can see, nobody wants to go through this,” Steven said.

Police are still investigating the shootings as a double homicide. This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.