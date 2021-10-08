Two dead following shooting on Charleston’s west side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say a woman’s body that was found in the front yard of a home on Charleston’s west side is connected to a fatal shooting that was reported around 1:30 Friday morning.

Officers say a shooting was reported in the 300 block of Hunt Avenue.

A woman was shot and killed, according to police.

UPDATE | Woman dead in Charleston shooting

Later Friday morning, the body of another woman was found in the front yard of a home along Grant Street.

The gunshot victim was found just a few blocks away from the shooting reported along Hunt Avenue.

No other details have been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews were called to a home in Charleston Friday morning after a reported shooting.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a neighbor along Grant Street called regarding someone in their front yard.

Dispatchers confirms there was a shooting and a person has died.

This is a developing story.

Earlier Friday morning there was a shooting in the 300 block of Hunt Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.

A woman was killed in the shooting that happened a little after 1:30 a.m., police say.

UPDATE | Woman dead in Charleston shooting

Police have not said whether they believe the shootings are connected at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.