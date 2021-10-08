Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Drier, warmer weather returns this weekend

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a week of daily shower risks, drier weather slowly returns for the weekend, especially the second half. Scattered showers will be focused in eastern parts of the region on Saturday, with Sunday staying dry everywhere. This then gives way to a mainly dry week ahead. Meanwhile, temperatures continue to stay well above seasonable these next several days with no fall chill in sight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through sunset Friday evening then begin waning by midnight. Temperatures stay fairly steady in the mid to upper 60s.

Overnight, a stray shower or two is possible, otherwise expect a partly cloudy sky as areas of fog settle in. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

Saturday starts with clouds and areas of fog in the morning, followed by more sunshine filtering in during the afternoon. Scattered showers will be focused mainly from Charleston along and east of the I-79 and West Virginia Turnpike corridors. High temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Sunday stays dry with abundant sunshine. Expect an unseasonably warm afternoon as highs soar to the mid 80s.

Monday stays sunny and unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Not much changes with the weather pattern Tuesday through Friday. A couple of light showers are possible Tuesday and Friday, otherwise expect dry conditions with a decent amount of sunshine each day. Daily morning low temperatures start near 60 degrees while afternoon highs rise to the low 80s.

