Fitness after 40

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Not long ago, doctors were advising people to slow down after the age of 40 and take it “easy.” However, the most recent studies have medical professionals and wellness professionals encouraging lifelong fitness and active lifestyles in order to stay healthy and slow the aging process!  Coach Chris is in full support of fitness at ANY age, including those 40 years young and beyond.

Questions? Want to learn more?

Instagram: @coachchrislane

Email: Info@chrislanefitness.com

