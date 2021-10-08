Friday 3G grey, gloomy, glum forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second weekend of October is upon us and word comes down from Snowshoe and Canaan that the leaves are changing quickly. (Winterplace at a lower elevation not as much) . Granted low mountain towns like Beckley, Lewisburg and Summersville have much less color, but high up the colors will be vibrant for a drive this weekend. Weather-wise we have to get past a wet and grey Friday before conditions improve by Saturday then flat out flourish on Sunday.

Overnight rain will develop across the region with a good soaking ground dampening underway by dawn. School bell temperatures will be in the 60s. Under a grey sky cover the morning weeping heavens will help for fog to form and cling to the hills. The term in meteorology for this phenom is cigars on ridges. Low ceilings (aka wisps of fog) will drape the hillsides hence the neat term coined a century ago.

Friday’s shower pattern will wane by afternoon though leftover showers will be around into the evening hours in time for high school football.

Saturday’s weather will improve as skies turn partly cloudy. While there is still the risk for showers, the prudent course of action is to plan for most events to be fine. We will just have to see when and where some showers form. Odds favor Charleston- I-77 and east into the high country.

Sunday will start a streak of sunshine and warm fall days. If the temperature doe snot quite make it to 80, it will certainly manage that magical pedestal next week.

