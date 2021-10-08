Hometown Hero | Taylan Logan

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A weekend with grandma quickly turned into a scary situation for the Logan family in Greenup County.

From a young age, Taylan Logan has always been taught to obey her grandma.

“I like to be in charge, I guess, and she let me know that day I wasn’t,” said Judy Logan, Taylan’s grandmother.

On Sept 18, not following grandma’s orders may have saved Judy’s life.

It all started as a normal Saturday, Taylan spending the weekend with Judy as the rest of the family was out of town. When they were out shopping, Judy began complaining of chest pains and looked like she was about to faint.

”She said that she’s been having them for like three months now off and on, so I was like oh OK, why didn’t you tell us,” said Taylan.

After getting home, Judy kept getting worse but whenever Taylan asked if she should call 911, Judy said no.

“She was basically fist fighting me not to,” Taylan said.

Taylan called her dad to tell him what was going on. He gave her the green light to make the decision she felt was best.

”She took the bull by the horns and made sure that we were doing the right thing, and she’s a very smart girl,” said Steve Logan, Taylan’s dad.

Taylan called 911 and when Judy arrived at the hospital, doctors told her she had a mild heart attack and later found one of her arteries was 99% blocked and another one was 60% blocked.

“She probably saved my life that evening,” said Judy.

Thanks to Taylan, Judy is on the road to recovery -- thankful for the years ahead with her family.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.