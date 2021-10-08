Kanawha-Charleston Health Department | 100,000 vaccinated in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County has reached 100,000 individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports Friday.

We celebrate this milestone of having 100,000 Kanawha County residents fully vaccinated against this terrible virus. From the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Unified Health Command has made it a priority to get vaccines into arms,” said Dr. Young. “We have crisscrossed this county, covering every mile possible, to make vaccines readily available and accessible to our residents,” she said.

The Unified Health Command consists of partners from the City of Charleston, the Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“I am thrilled we have reached the milestone of 100,000 fully-vaccinated individuals, but there is more work to be done,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “I continue to urge those that are unvaccinated to become vaccinated. This will help lessen the burden on our healthcare workers and allow us to save the lives of so many.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper stated, “The willingness of Kanawha Countians to be vaccinated continues to prevent needless hospitalizations and death.”

Commissioner Ben Salango commented, “Our Health Department, Health Right, pharmacies, and many other partner agencies have been working diligently to vaccinate our community. It is an important day that we have now reached the milestone to have 100,000 fully vaccinated Kanawha Countians. We can’t stop there, we must continue to fight this pandemic, and I encourage more of our community to step up and get vaccinated.”

“I am pleased to see that 100,000 Kanawha Countians have voluntarily been fully vaccinated. The only way to stop this pandemic is to vaccinate our population and slow the spread of the virus. The vaccination helps stop the virus and lessen the symptoms of the virus if there is a breakthrough infection. We must do what we can to lower our hospitalizations and deaths,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

“While we celebrate this milestone, we also cannot forget so many of our friends and neighbors who lost their lives to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them and their families as we honor their memories,” added Dr. Young.

Testing and vaccinations continue to be held Monday through Friday, 8 am-3:30 pm at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV. The clinic and offices will be closed Monday, October 11, 2021, in observance of Columbus Day holiday.

For more information on testing, vaccines, and all other public health services please visit www.kchdwv.org or call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at (304) 348- 8080.

