KSP | Couple arrested after drug bust

While conducting a search of the home, troopers located and seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana.(KSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - A couple was arrested Wednesday evening after drugs were discovered inside their home by troopers.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 and a KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit executed a search warrant at the home on Right Fork of Road Creek in the Elkhorn City community in Pike County.

Troopers seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and more than $13,000 in cash.

Seth Wellman, 44, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking controlled substance (heroin), trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Blackburn, 40, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking controlled substance (heroin), trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

