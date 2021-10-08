Advertisement

Man dies following accident in Lucasville

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died following an accident Thursday, according to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call about the accident just after 5 p.m.

Officials say the crash happened on Oakwood Avenue at Center Street in Lucasville.

Charles Burton, 31, of Lucasville, was involved in the accident.

Troopers say Burton was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

